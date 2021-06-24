On this day in 2010: India thrashed Sri Lanka to lift Asia Cup

Left Menu

It was on this day, eleven years ago, when India under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni thrashed Sri Lanka by 81 runs to lift their fifth Asia Cup title after a gap of 15 years.

BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI
It was on this day, eleven years ago, when India under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni thrashed Sri Lanka by 81 runs to lift their fifth Asia Cup title after a gap of 15 years. India won the toss and elected to bat first at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Batting first, Dinesh Karthik's 66-run innings supported by late scoring from Dhoni (38) and Rohit Sharma (41) enabled Men in Blue to post a par-score of 268/6 in 50 overs.

For the home side, Lasith Malinga and Thilina Kandamby bagged two wickets each. Chasing 269, Lankan top-order collapsed and the team lost three wickets in quick succession. Kandamby and Chamara Kapugedra tried to build the partnership but failed to put their side over the line. Kandamby scored 31 while Kapugedra remained unbeaten for 55 runs.

The hosts were bundled out for 187 in 44.4 overs. For India, pacer Ashish Nehra bagged four wickets while Zaheer Khan and Ravindra Jadeja picked two scalps each. Karthik war awarded Player of the Match for his contribution with the bat. India is the most successful side in the Asia Cup and have won seven titles so far including bagging last-two titles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

