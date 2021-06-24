Left Menu

They're the best in our history: Hadlee lauds Williamson's world-beaters

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 24-06-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 10:14 IST
They're the best in our history: Hadlee lauds Williamson's world-beaters
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Sir Richard Hadlee has hailed Kane Williamson's world Test champion side as the best in New Zealand's cricketing history, describing its performances in the past two years as simply ''outstanding''.

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets to be crowned the first-ever world Test champions in Southampton on Wednesday night, their first ever ICC title.

''This is a special day in the history of NZ cricket, a day to celebrate the magnificent achievement of winning the inaugural World Test Championship,'' Hadlee said in a statement.

''It was a thrilling Test match, with twists and turns throughout...it was a dominant BLACKCAPS performance over a very good Indian team. Over the years NZC have built a significant depth of players, which makes us one of the most competitive teams in world cricket.

''It's fair to say that this current group of players is the best in our history,'' he added.

The iconic pacer, who was the first bowler in international cricket to take 400 Test wickets, said the victory is a reward for two years of excellence.

''Over the past two years, the BLACKCAPS performances in the Test arena have been outstanding with Test match and series wins at home and abroad, and they thoroughly deserve to be crowned world champions.'' ''The whole team has shown a high degree of professionalism. Their skill sets have complimented each other to make them a complete playing unit.'' ''The management and support staff have also played important roles in preparing players to perform at the highest level,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021