Grant Robertson congratulates Black Caps for winning WTC

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson has congratulated the Black Caps as the deserved winners of the inaugural World Test Cricket Championship.

"The Black Caps have pulled off a remarkable and deserved win in the World Test Championship final against India. The final is the culmination of two years of hard-fought games where the team has shown consistency, determination and exceptional talent," Grant Robertson said.

"We are so proud of Kane Williamson and the whole team. They play cricket in the very best of spirit; fair, but hard. They clearly play for one another and their country and they have made us so proud. It was so appropriate that Kane and Ross Taylor two of the stalwarts of the team were there to guide New Zealand home on the final day. It was also a wonderful send-off for BJ Watling, the wicketkeeper who was playing his last test.

"This is a true team effort, including off the park. Coach Gary Stead and Manager Mike Sandle lead a committed and special backroom operation. To David White and the team at New Zealand Cricket, this result also reflects the hard work to develop and grow the game here in New Zealand."

"I was at Lords in 2019 for the World Cup One Day Final, and like many New Zealanders, I will never forget the heartache of that day. But this team has proved incredibly resilient and now sit atop the world rankings in one day cricket along with this World Test Championship win. This is a golden age of cricket in New Zealand and one that will inspire generations to come," Grant Roberston said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)