Left Menu

Ashwin ends WTC 2019-21 cycle as leading wicket-taker

Premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished the 2019-21 World Test Championship cycle as the leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps to his credit.The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu off-spinner achieved the feat during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which was his 14th Test in this cycle of WTC.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 24-06-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 10:46 IST
Ashwin ends WTC 2019-21 cycle as leading wicket-taker
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished the 2019-21 World Test Championship cycle as the leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps to his credit.

The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu off-spinner achieved the feat during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which was his 14th Test in this cycle of WTC. His 71st victim was New Zealand opener Devon Conway.

Ashwin picked up two wickets each in the first (2/28) and second innings (2/17) in the final.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand won the first WTC after defeating India by eight wickets.

Ashwin ended up with four five-wicket hauls in the WTC with seven for 145 being his best in an innings. He also scored 324 runs with a century to boot.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins with 70 wickets to his name from 14 Tests finished second on the list, while English speedster Stuart Broad finished third on the list with 69 scalps from 17 Tests.

Then it was New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who both had 56 wickets each to their names in this cycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021