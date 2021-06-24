Eastbourne International: Pair of Sania Mirza, Bethanie Sands knocked out in 1st round

Left Menu

Women's doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Bethanie Sands has been knocked out of the ongoing Eastbourne International.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-06-2021 10:57 IST
India tennis star Sania Mirza (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Women's doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Bethanie Sands has been knocked out of the ongoing Eastbourne International. The pair was knocked out in the 1st round after suffering a defeat at the hands of Sabrina Santamaria and Christina McHale 3-6, 4-6.

Sania and her partner lost the match in straight sets and the duo failed to leave a mark in the match. The first set was lost 3-6, while the second was lost 4-6 and in the end, Sania and her partner were sent crashing out.

Sania first participated in the Nottingham Open, beginning June 6 followed by the Birmingham Open on June 14, the Eastbourne Open on June 20. Now, the Indian tennis star will be seen in the Wimbledon Grand Slam, beginning June 28. (ANI)

