Sports News Roundup: Newsmaker: Soccer-Li in line to continue in China's impossible job; Athletics-Soaring temperatures prompt changes to US Olympic trials schedule and more

Newsmaker: Soccer-Li in line to continue in China's impossible job

China's success-hungry football fans place crushing demands on the national team and no one knows that better than the current coach, former Everton midfielder Li Tie. Since President Xi Jinping, an avid football fan, said in 2011 that his dream was for China to qualify for, host and then win the World Cup, that pressure has only intensified.

Athletics-Soaring temperatures prompt changes to US Olympic trials schedule

Extreme heat conditions with temperatures expected to reach more than 100 Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) have led officials to make changes to the schedule for the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon at the weekend. Most affected are the distance races, with the women's 10,000 meters moved to 10 a.m. local time on Saturday and the men's 5,000m to the same time on Sunday.

Tennis-Injury pall hangs over wide open women's field at Wimbledon

With top seed Ash Barty and defending champion Simona Halep both heading into Wimbledon without a single match on grass this season after recent injury concerns, the women's field is wide open. The French Open this month crowned a first-time women's major winner for the sixth straight year and it could well be Wimbledon's turn to witness a new Grand Slam champion on July 10 for the first time since France's Marion Bartoli lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2013.

Tennis-Wimbledon welcomes back the crowds after COVID-19 shutdown

It may rain, umbrellas being as much a feature of the English summer as striped jackets and strawberries and cream, but the return of Wimbledon will put a spring in the step of tennis fans whatever the weather. The immaculate grass courts of southwest London went untrodden last year as one of the highlights of the sporting calendar was canceled for the first time in three-quarters of a century, another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soccer-Sinclair to lead Canadian women's team in her fourth Olympics

Christine Sinclair, the all-time international goal-scoring record holder, was named to her fourth Olympic squad on Wednesday and will headline a Canadian roster at the Tokyo Games that features a mix of veterans and youth. Led by Sinclair, whose 186 goals for her country are the most by a female or male soccer player worldwide, Canada won medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and was the only nation to make the podium in both competitions.

Tennis-Djokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men's game

It is almost two years since Novak Djokovic left Roger Federer crestfallen by edging a momentous Wimbledon final but as the tournament prepares to return after last year's cancellation, the men's game remains in the Serb's stranglehold.

Since that epic five-set victory, in which he saved two match points and won the first fifth-set tiebreak in a Wimbledon final, Djokovic has claimed three of the next six majors with Rafa Nadal bagging two and Dominic Thiem one.

Cycling-Star-studded Ineos-Grenadiers hold key to intriguing Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic are the clear favourites for this year's Tour de France, but an aggressive and star-studded Ineos-Grenadiers team may hold the key to the race, which sets out from the port city of Brest on Saturday. Pogacar blew Roglic away in the final time trial to win the race last year, and the 22-year-old has also triumphed in the Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour of Slovenia stage races in the lead-up to the Tour with dominant rides in the mountains.

Soccer-Lloyd, Rapinoe headline U.S. women's Olympic roster

The U.S. women's soccer team that will compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics will have a familiar look as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were among a slew of experienced players named to the national squad on Wednesday. All but one member of the 18-player roster that will compete in Tokyo were part of the 2019 World Cup championship team. The squad will have an average age of 30.8 years old when play gets underway and an average 111 international caps per player.

Olympics-Japan emperor appears 'concerned' about COVID-19 spread by Games - Kyodo

Japanese Emperor Naruhito appears concerned about the possibility the Olympic Games could cause the coronavirus to spread as feared by many in the public, Kyodo News quoted an official at the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) as saying. "The emperor is extremely worried about the current status of coronavirus infections," IHA Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura told a regular news conference on Thursday, according to Kyodo.

MLB roundup: Nationals rally in 9th for wild win

Starlin Castro went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth to propel the Washington Nationals to a wild 13-12 comeback win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals erased three deficits overall, including five-run and four-run Phillies leads, on their way to their fourth consecutive victory. The Phillies lost their third in a row and sixth in their past eight games.

