Motor racing-Silverstone to have capacity crowd for British F1 Grand Prix
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Silverstone will be allowed a capacity crowd for the July 18 British Formula One Grand Prix, a home race for Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport announced on Thursday.
The last pre-pandemic race held at the circuit with spectators in 2019 saw a three-day attendance of 351,000 and 141,000 on race Sunday. The circuit hosted two races last year, both without a crowd.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lewis
- Hamilton
- British
- Grand Prix
- Mercedes
- Silverstone
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK launches action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds
INSIGHT-Brexit bureaucracy creates British nightmare for Dutch boat captain
INSIGHT-Brexit bureaucracy creates British nightmare for Dutch boat captain
British shares end lower as mining, financial stocks weigh
British watchdog plans investigation into Amazon's use of data - FT