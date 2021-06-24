Left Menu

Spain lifts crowd restrictions in La Liga from next season

Spain will lift capacity restrictions in professional soccer and basketball games from the next season, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday, paving the way for a return to full stadiums in La Liga. Grounds in the top two divisions have mostly lain empty since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, although a small number of top-flight clubs such as Valencia and Celta Vigo welcomed supporters back in the final two rounds of games, albeit with limited capacity and strict social distancing rules.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:42 IST
Spain lifts crowd restrictions in La Liga from next season
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain will lift capacity restrictions in professional soccer and basketball games from the next season, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday, paving the way for a return to full stadiums in La Liga.

Grounds in the top two divisions have mostly lain empty since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, although a small number of top-flight clubs such as Valencia and Celta Vigo welcomed supporters back in the final two rounds of games, albeit with limited capacity and strict social distancing rules. The government's decision means local authorities will decide whether fans can attend matches and in what numbers.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said earlier this month stadiums would be at 70% capacity from the start of the campaign, although the central government's announcement means clubs in regions with low virus incidence could have full stadiums. Spain has played in front of over 12,000 fans in group games at Euro 2020 in Seville after supporters were also let in for pre-tournament friendlies against Portugal and Lithuania.

The national team will count on an even bigger crowd when it meets Croatia in a last-16 game at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, which has hosted around 24,000 fans for Denmark's group games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021