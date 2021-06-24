Left Menu

Finnish midfielder Kauko signs for ATKMB days after Euro elimination

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:23 IST
Finnish midfielder Kauko signs for ATKMB days after Euro elimination
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday announced the signing of Finland midfielder Joni Kauko, days after his national team was eliminated from the ongoing European Championships.

The addition will give the ISL side a big boost ahead of their AFC Cup group D campaign, starting in August.

''Kauko will be seen playing in a green-and-maroon jersey in the next season. ATK MB made an agreement with him on Thursday,'' the club said in a statement.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who came in as a substitute in all Finland games with a total match time of 57 minutes, will replace Spaniard Javi Hernandez in the Antonio Lopez Habas-coaches side.

Finland finished with three points with an opening round win over Denmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021