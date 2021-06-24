Spain to allow fans back into stadiums next season
- Country:
- Spain
Spain will be closer to normal when it comes to allowing fans into stadiums next season, the government said on Thursday.
The announcement of the end of attendance restrictions was made by Health Minister Carolina Darias after a Cabinet meeting that approved new rules that include allowing people to stop wearing masks outdoors.
Some limits on the number of fans are still likely by the time the season starts, though, depending on the coronavirus situation in each region.
The Spanish league expects to begin its season with about 70% of capacity at stadiums.
Only a limited number of fans had been allowed into first-division soccer games in parts of the country where the pandemic was more under control.
The announcement comes just as some clubs begin promoting their renewal campaigns for season ticket holders.
The loss of ticket revenue has created a huge financial hurdle for many clubs. AP SSC SSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Spanish league
- Cabinet
- Health
- Spain
- Carolina Darias
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet approves 5 MHz 4G spectrum for railways to upgrade communication, signalling system: Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Cabinet approves extension of applicability of New Investment Policy-2012 to RFCL
Cabinet approves extension of applicability of NIP-2012 read with amendment RFCL
Cabinet approves allocation of 5MHz spectrum for railways to improve communication and signalling
Cabinet approves increase in MSP of Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22