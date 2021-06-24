Left Menu

Tennis-Giorgi knocks out top seed Sabalenka at Eastbourne

Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi continued her impressive form at the Eastbourne championships by removing top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals on Thursday. Giorgi, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in 2018, used her aggressive game to claim a 7-6(5) 0-6 6-4 victory and set up a semi-final against Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

Sabalenka had won their only previous meeting and looked on course for a comeback victory when she reeled off the second set with a flurry of winners to level the match. The Belarusian then earned the first break of serve in the deciding set but Giorgi's game re-ignited to claim victory.

"It was a great match and very good level," she said. "At the end I think it was more mental than physical." Giorgi knocked out fifth seed Karolina Pliskova in the opening round, also in three sets, meaning it is the first time in her career that she has had two wins over top-10 players at the same tournament.

