The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Ramkumar Ramanathan's Wimbledon Qualifiers match.

*Updated report of Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.

*Updated report of shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WTC-KOHLI-LD CHANGES Need to bring in right people with right mindset: Kohli hints at overhaul of Test side Southampton, Jun 24 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli has indicated an overhaul of his Test team after the stunning loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final here, saying that ''right people who have the right mindset to perform'' will be brought in following a reassessment.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-NZ-LD WILLIAMSON Special feeling: Williamson credits his 'bits and pieces' cricketers for WTC triumph Southampton, Jun 24 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson saluted the commitment of his star-shorn side as he savoured the ''special feeling'' of winning the inaugural World Test Championship mace by beating India, relying on ''bits and pieces to stay in games and be competitive''.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-PRACTICEGAMES Don't know reasons for not getting first-class games ahead of England series: Kohli Southampton, Jun 24 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli said his team wanted to play first-class games to build up for the five-Test series against England in August but their request was turned down for reasons not known to him.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-KOHLI-FORMAT Best Test team should be decided over at least three games, not one-off final: Kohli Southampton, Jun 24 (PTI) Echoing the views of head coach Ravi Shastri, India skipper Virat Kohli has said that the best Test team in the world should be decided by a best-of-three final and not a one-off game like it was in the inaugural edition.

SPO-CRI-WTC-REAX 'Nice guys' don't always finish last: Media, cricket fraternity hail NZ's WTC win Southampton, Jun 24 (PTI) The global cricket fraternity was quick to applaud New Zealand after the perennial ''good guys'' of the game ended their major title drought with a hard fought win over India in the World Test Championship final.

SPO-CRI-WTC-SHASTRI Better team won in the conditions: Shastri on New Zealand's WTC triumph Southampton, Jun 24 (PTI) Big things don't come easy, said India coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday as he acknowledged that New Zealand were the better team in the World Test Championship final that his side lost after an especially poor batting performance.

SPO-CRI-WTC-NZ-HADLEE They're the best in our history: Hadlee lauds Williamson's world-beaters Wellington, Jun 24 (PTI) Sir Richard Hadlee has hailed Kane Williamson's world Test champion side as the best in New Zealand's cricketing history, describing its performances in the past two years as simply ''outstanding''.

SPO-ATH-NATIONALS Dutee, Hima among top athletes to participate in Inter-State C'ships for one last try at Oly berths Patiala, Jun 24 (PTI) A host of top Indian track and field athletes, including the likes of star sprinters Dutee Chand and Hima Das, will make one last attempt to book their Olympic berths in the National Inter-State Championships beginning here on Friday.

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA Sania and Mattek-Sands crash out of Viking International Eastbourne Eastbourne (UK), Jun 24 (PTI) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their first round match in straight sets at the Viking International Eastbourne here.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-NZ-ASHWIN Ashwin ends WTC 2019-21 cycle as leading wicket-taker Southampton, Jun 24 (PTI) Premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished the 2019-21 World Test Championship cycle as the leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps to his credit.

SPO-CRI-ICC-QUALIFIER-EUROPE ICC shifts two World Cup Europe qualifiers from Scotland to Spain Dubai, Jun 24 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday shifted the women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier and the U19 men's World Cup Europe Qualifier from Scotland to Spain due to COVID-19 restrictions at the original venue.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-RANI Fitness-wise we are no less than any European team: Rani Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) Olympic champions are not created overnight and Indian women hockey team has taken long strides in that direction by following a well-defined process, skipper Rani Rampal assured on Thursday and avowed that her balanced side is good enough to challenge the best during the Tokyo Games.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND-WC Archery WC: Atanu, Deepika enter mixed final together, assure medal for India Paris, Jun 24 (PTI) Star archery couple Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari assured India its first medal from the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 by entering the final of the mixed pair event with a comeback 5-3 win over Spain here on Thursday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-LD COACH Marijne expects Indian women's hockey team to reach quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Wondering about the unrealistic expectations from the Indian women's hockey team, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne on Thursday said the realistic target for them is to reach the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics and anything less than that would be a big let down.

SPO-CRI-WTC-MCCULLUM McCullum feared that world title would elude New Zealand again Auckland, Jun 24 (PTI) Watching the WTC Final with a nervous trepidation, former skipper Brendon McCullum feared that the Blackcaps may yet again come close but would not win a world title.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-LD IND Slow start for India at ISSF World Cup Osijek (Croatia), Jun 24 (PTI) Indian shooters endured a modest start in the ISSF World Cup here on Thursday with a podium finish eluding the fancied Olympic-bound group, including the likes of teen sensation Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan.

SPO-GOLF-OLY-MANE Mane to join Lahiri in Olympic field after Argentine player's withdrawal New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Udayan Mane is all set to make the cut for the Tokyo Games as the withdrawal of Argentine Emiliano Grillo will push him inside the playing field.

