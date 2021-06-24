Swimming-Oleksiak back to lead Canada in Tokyo pool

Penny Oleksiak, the first Canadian to win four medals at a Summer Olympics, will lead a Canadian swimming team eager to build on their efforts in Rio de Janeiro at next month's Tokyo Games. Swimming Canada unveiled a 26-member squad (16 women, 10 men) on Thursday that is a mix of experience and youth that officials hope is capable of improving on the six medals won in Rio, the country's best haul in the pool since the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

"I think the mix of veteran leaders and new faces is awesome," said Kylie Masse, a bronze medallist in the 100 metres backstroke in Rio and one of 10 returning Olympians. "That’s kind of how sport works, there are always older and younger athletes, and it’s a great dynamic to have." Leading the charge at the 2016 Rio Games was Oleksiak, who became Canada's youngest Olympic champion winning gold in the 100m freestyle as a 16-year-old, while also grabbing silver in the 100m butterfly and two relay bronze.

The stage is set for a new star to emerge in Tokyo in 14-year-old Summer McIntosh, who edged Oleksiak in the 200m freestyle at the trials and breezed to victory in the 800m free. At the other end of the experience and age spectrum is 37-year-old Brent Hayden, who came out of retirement to earn a spot on his fourth Olympic team, becoming the oldest Canadian Olympic swimmer in history.

Bronze medallist in the 100m freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics, Hayden clinched his spot with a win in the 50m freestyle at the Canadian trials that wrapped up on Wednesday.

