Left Menu

LET, Indian consulates help Olympic hopeful Tvesa reach venue on time

Olympic hopeful Indian golfer Tvesa Malik, who had lost her passport, has finally reached the venue for the Czech Ladies Open after receiving help through the Ladies European Tour and the Indian consulates in Stockholm and Czech Republic.

PTI | Beroun | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:49 IST
LET, Indian consulates help Olympic hopeful Tvesa reach venue on time
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Olympic hopeful Indian golfer Tvesa Malik, who had lost her passport, has finally reached the venue for the Czech Ladies Open after receiving help through the Ladies European Tour and the Indian consulates in Stockholm and Czech Republic. Malik misplaced her passport during one of the Covid tests at either a venue or an airport. But after four stressful days, she is ready to tee. Malik reached out to the Tour officials and the Indian consulates in Stockholm and Czech Republic.

Malik, who has an outside chance of qualifying as the second Indian entry in women's section for the Olympics, needs to win or finish in Top-3 and hope for some withdrawals to join Aditi Ashok in Tokyo.

Somewhere during that period I lost my passport. The tests themselves can sometimes be stressful,'' she said. She couldn’t recall where she had last left the passport but had the presence of mind to inform the LET and managed to get across to the Indian consulate. ''The Tour (LET) was amazing,'' added Malik.

''It was a big relief when I landed in Prague. Hitting golf balls at a range never felt better.'' Meanwhile, she will get a new passport. The Czech Ladies is being held in Beroun, a venue 40 km outside Prague.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021