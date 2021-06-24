'This isn't just a team, it's a family': Virat Kohli after WTC final loss

India might have lost the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on Wednesday but skipper Virat Kohli wants his side to move ahead together. A brilliant performance by New Zealand's seamers and a composed run chase by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured the Kiwis made history by beating India to win the WTC final.

Kohli on Thursday shared a picture and said the squad isn't just a team but a family to him. "This isn't just a team. It's a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER," Kohli tweeted.

Advertisement

After rain had wiped out two of the first five days of this Test match, the ICC implemented the use of its reserve day to increase the chances of a result, with 98 overs due to be bowled on day six. New Zealand entered the reserve day of the Final at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton eyeing victory and their bowlers delivered in style to skittle India for 170 before Williamson and Taylor steered a successful chase of 139 to secure a memorable eight-wicket win.

With India starting the day at 64 for two in their second innings, a lead of 32, all four results were still possible but the Black Caps' pace quartet of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner combined to take the final eight wickets for the concession of just 106 more runs. After the defeat, Kohli said that he is not in favour of deciding the best Test team on the basis of a single match and added that the finals of the WTC should be a 'best-of-three' contest.

Kohli had during the post-match virtual press conference said: "Well, look, firstly, I'm not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of one game, to be very honest. If it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests, which team has the ability to come back into the series or totally blow away the other team. It can't just be a pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then you suddenly are not a good Test side anymore. I don't believe in that." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)