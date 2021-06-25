Left Menu

Soccer-Uruguay labour but beat Bolivia 2-0 to reach Copa quarters

An own goal in the first half and a late second from Edinson Cavani gave Uruguay a 2-0 win over Bolivia on Thursday and guaranteed their place in the last eight of the Copa America. Uruguay have four points from three games and qualify for the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 04:29 IST
An own goal in the first half and a late second from Edinson Cavani gave Uruguay a 2-0 win over Bolivia on Thursday and guaranteed their place in the last eight of the Copa America. The Uruguayans took the lead in fortuitous fashion five minutes before halftime when Jairo Quinteros and Carlos Lampe combined to put through their own goal.

Cavani got the second their pressure deserved 12 minutes from time when he side-footed home a sumptuous cross from Facundo Torres. Uruguay have four points from three games and qualify for the quarter-finals. Bolivia now must beat Argentina in their final game and hope other results go their way to have any chance of progressing from Group A.

