Screeches of sneakers, cheers from the couch: How NBC will cover Tokyo Olympics in a pandemic

When NBCUniversal airs the Tokyo Olympics next month, expect coverage from a new type of “venue” far from the action at the pool or court. It could be a living room, a bar, or Main Street back home. As the world emerges from a pandemic, NBCUniversal is crafting programming to compensate for an Olympic Games bereft of international visitors by attempting to bring spectators closer to the action and highlight the emotions of families unable to cheer on their loved ones from up close and in person.

Soccer-U.S. women's internationals Press, Heath leave Man Utd

United States forwards Christen Press and Tobin Heath have left Manchester United after one season with the club, the Women's Super League (WSL) side announced on Thursday. The U.S. internationals, who were part of the team that won the 2019 World Cup in France, signed one-year deals with United in September and helped them finish fourth last season.

Olympics-Boycotts up to athletes not politicians, says Vonn

Boycotting an Olympics should be up to individual athletes not politicians, says U.S. Alpine skiing great Lindsey Vonn, as calls mount to move or reject the 2022 Beijing Winter Games over China's human rights record. A four-times Olympian, Vonn's opinion on boycotts has not altered in retirement, believing the Games can be a catalyst for change and spotlighting issues like China's treatment of Uighur Muslims which Washington has called genocide.

ATP roundup: Sam Querrey serves his way to semis at Mallorca

Sam Querrey smashed 25 aces and hung on to defeat No. 3 seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-6 (4) Thursday to advance to the semifinals at the Mallorca Championships in Spain. Querrey saved all three break points he faced, including a set point for Bautista Agut in the second set where Querrey, down 5-6, instead forced a tiebreak. The 33-year-old, the seventh-highest ranked American on tour, has not won an ATP event since a pair of victories in Mexico in 2017.

Tennis-Giorgi knocks out top seed Sabalenka at Eastbourne

Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi continued her impressive form at the Eastbourne championships by removing top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals on Thursday. Giorgi, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in 2018, used her aggressive game to claim a 7-6(5) 0-6 6-4 victory and set up a semi-final against Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

Athletics: Telfer out of U.S. trials due to eligibility rules

Hurdler CeCe Telfer will not be allowed to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials this week because she has not met World Athletics standards for transgender athletes, USA Track and Field said. Telfer had hoped to participate in the women's 400 metres hurdles, the qualifying rounds for which are scheduled for Friday at the trials in Eugene, Oregon.

MLB roundup: Nationals rally in 9th for wild win

Starlin Castro went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth to propel the Washington Nationals to a wild 13-12 comeback win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals erased three deficits overall, including five-run and four-run Phillies leads, on their way to their fourth consecutive victory. The Phillies lost their third in a row and sixth in their past eight games.

Swimming-Oleksiak back to lead Canada in Tokyo pool

Penny Oleksiak, the first Canadian to win four medals at a Summer Olympics, will lead a Canadian swimming team eager to build on their efforts in Rio de Janeiro at next month's Tokyo Games. Swimming Canada unveiled a 26-member squad (16 women, 10 men) on Thursday that is a mix of experience and youth that officials hope is capable of improving on the six medals won in Rio, the country's best haul in the pool since the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Game, set and ... token? Murray cashes in on 2013 Wimbledon win

Andy Murray is cashing in on the craze for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by selling the "moment" he won the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2013 in the latest such high-profile auction. NFTs are crypto assets which record ownership of a digital item, such as an image, video or text, on blockchain. While anyone can view or download the asset in question, only the buyer can claim the status of being its official owner.

Soccer-Colombia want referee axed after ball hits him before goal

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) has asked Copa America organizers to suspend the referee from their 2-1 defeat by Brazil, saying he prejudiced the result by not halting play when the ball hit him in the lead up to a goal. Nestor Pitana, the Argentine who refereed the 2018 World Cup final, waved play on when the ball bounced off him outside Colombia's box and Brazil continued passing for Roberto Firmino to head in an equalizer.

