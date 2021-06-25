Soccer-Reflex strike from Jo helps Corinthians to 2-1 victory

Left Menu

An own goal from Iago Maidana and a second from striker Jo gave Corinthians a 2-1 win over Sport on Thursday and their second league victory in Brazil’s Serie A season.

An own goal from Iago Maidana and a second from striker Jo gave Corinthians a 2-1 win over Sport on Thursday and their second league victory in Brazil’s Serie A season. Maidana turned a Gustavo Silva cross into his own goal seconds before half time and then Jo showed quick reflexes to stick out a foot and connect with a corner seven minutes into the second period.

Santiago Trellez got one back for Sport with eight minutes remaining but they could do no more and remain in 15th place in the 20-team table with four points from six games. Corinthians move into tenth with eight points from the same number of matches.

