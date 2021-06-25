FACTBOX-Tennis-Wimbledon in numbers

Following are facts and records ahead of the 134th edition of the Wimbledon, which begins on Monday. PRIZE MONEY

Men's/women's singles winner: 1.7 million pounds ($2.36 million) Men's/women's singles runner-up: 900,000 pounds

Total prize pot: 35 million pounds SHOWCOURTS

The tournament will begin with 50% ground capacity as part of the British government's fan pilot programme, despite the final stage of easing lockdown restrictions being delayed to July 19. Stadium capacities for Centre Court and Court One will open at 50% capacity, while the smaller show courts will be permitted to open at 75% capacity.

The court allocations will increase during the latter stages of the tournament, with an aim to stage the men's and women's singles finals in front of full capacity crowds. Centre Court

Capacity: 14,979 It is arguably the most famous tennis court in the sport. The court is usually only used for the two weeks of the year that the championships take place.

The court is equipped with a royal box to host the members of the British royal family and other celebrated guests from around the world. A retractable roof was installed in 2009, allowing play to continue during rain and into the night up until a locally-imposed curfew of 11 pm BST.

Court One Capacity: 12,345

Opened in 1997, Court One replaced the old No. 1 Court, which had stood on the west side of the Centre Court since 1924. It plays host to the annual championships as well as the Davis Cup home ties for Team GB.

TOP SEEDS Men's singles

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

5-Andrey Rublev (Russia) Women's singles

1-Ash Barty (Australia) 2-Simona Halep (Romania)

3-Aryna Sabalenaka (Belarus) 4-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

5-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Men's singles: Roger Federer (Swizterland) - 8 Women's singles: Martina Navratilova (Czech Republic) - 9

KEY FACTS & STATISTICS Most aces in a single tournament:

Men: 214 - John Isner (U.S.) 2018 Women: 102 Serena Williams (U.S.) 2012

Fastest serve Men: 148 miles per hour (233.2 kmph) - Taylor Dent (U.S.) 2010

Women: 129 mph - Venus Williams, (U.S.) 2008 The tournament is also renowned for its expansive catering operation. Following are some of the quantities of food and drinks served at the 2019 event:

- 18,061 serves of fish and chips - 276,291 glasses of Pimm's

- 191,930 portions of strawberries ($1 = 0.7197 pounds) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

