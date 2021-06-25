Soccer-Almiron stars as Paraguay defeat Chile 2-0 in Copa America
Miguel Almiron got a goal and an assist as Paraguay beat Chile 2-0 in the Copa America on Thursday and confirmed their place in the last eight.
The result ensures that with one round of group games still to play, Paraguay qualify from Group A along with Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. Bolivia, who lost 2-0 to Uruguay earlier on Thursday, are eliminated.
Braian Samudio gave Paraguay the lead after 33 minutes after heading in a corner from Almiron, who then completed the scoring with a penalty 13 minutes into the second half.
