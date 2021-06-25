Left Menu

Rugby-Appendicitis rules All Black Ennor out of July tests

The All Blacks have lost Braydon Ennor for their July tests against Tonga and Fiji after the centre had his appendix removed, local media reported on Friday. New Zealand play Tonga in Auckland on July 3 before back-to-back tests against Fiji in Dunedin and Hamilton.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 25-06-2021 07:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 07:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The All Blacks have lost Braydon Ennor for their July tests against Tonga and Fiji after the centre had his appendix removed, local media reported on Friday. The 23-year-old's absence is a further blow to coach Ian Foster, who is without Jack Goodhue for the rest of the season and his other starting centre from last year, Anton Lienert-Brown, for the first two July tests.

If Foster decides against bringing a replacement for Ennor into the squad, he will be down to Rieko Ioane, David Havili and the uncapped Quinn Tupaea as his midfield options. New Zealand play Tonga in Auckland on July 3 before back-to-back tests against Fiji in Dunedin and Hamilton.

