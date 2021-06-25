Left Menu

BMW International Open round 1 suspended

Of those four, only Ormsby had completed his round. The round will be restarted early Friday morning.Ive been swinging pretty good the last week and a half, Ormsby said. The putter hasnt been cooperating, but it did today, so thats how you shoot those numbers. U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen completed his round on 2 under after six birdies and four bogeys.

BMW International Open round 1 suspended
The threat of lightning caused the first round of the BMW International Open to be suspended with Wade Ormsby the clubhouse leader.

Ormsby, Sam Horsfield, Masahiro Kawamura and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez were all on 7 under par when the round was suspended. Of those four, only Ormsby had completed his round. The round will be restarted early Friday morning.

"I've been swinging pretty good the last week and a half," Ormsby said. "The putter hasn't been cooperating, but it did today, so that's how you shoot those numbers." U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen completed his round on 2 under after six birdies and four bogeys.

