Copa America: Uruguay beat Bolivia 2-0, reach quarters

Uruguay picked up a 2-0 win against Bolivia to confirm their progress to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 quarterfinal. Edinson Cavani and an own goal from goalkeeper Carlos Lampe helped the Celeste to the win.

Bolivia had the first scoring opportunity of the game. With 11 minutes gone, Rodrigo Ramallo broke into the right side of the area and hit a shot that passed just above Fernando Muslera's crossbar. However, despite an encouraging start, Bolivia was pushed back by Uruguay who emerged as protagonists in the first half. The Celeste had two clear chances but Bolivian keeper Lampe made sharp stops to keep them out. The former Boca man first denied Luis Suarez before then denying Nahitan Nandez who followed up on the rebound. Later Cavani also tried his luck but once again Lampe came out on top.

Advertisement

After 39 minutes Uruguay was finally able to beat Bolivia's star man. Suarez sent a dangerous cross into the box which Jairo Quinteros slid to intercept but inadvertently sent the ball goalwards. It hit the unfortunate Lampe on the leg on its way in and Uruguay was ahead. Uruguay had a chance to double their lead before the break but once again Lampe was the hero, getting a strong hand to a Suarez freekick. In the second half Cesar Farias brought on talismanic striker and record scorer Marcelo Moreno Martins.

However, not much changed. Uruguay continued to create better chances and Lampe was usually required to keep them out. The Bolivian keeper was the clear contender for man of the match and he was frustrating the Uruguayan forwards. After a number of chances came and went, Uruguay finally added the second their pressure merited. Edison Cavani finished off a quick Uruguayan break from close range following a perfectly weighted Facundo Torres cross into the box.

In the final game in Group A on Monday Bolivia meet Argentina at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba while Uruguay faces Paraguay at the Estadio Nilton Santos as per Copa America official website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)