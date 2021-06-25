Sports News Roundup: Gymnastics-Malone closes in on Tokyo ticket at U.S Olympic trials; Olympics-Ugandan team member arriving in Tokyo had Delta coronavirus variant - Kyodo and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-Malone closes in on Tokyo ticket at U.S Olympic trials

Brody Malone backed up his win at the U.S. National Championships by taking the lead after Day 1 of the United States Olympic gymnastics trials on Thursday, as the Tokyo men's team began to come into focus. Malone, who claimed his first national title three weeks ago, was back on top again in St. Louis and in pole position to claim the one automatic berth on the men's squad after taking the lead in the all-around competition with a score of 85.250.

Olympics-Ugandan team member arriving in Tokyo had Delta coronavirus variant - Kyodo

A member of the Ugandan Olympic team who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Japan had the Delta variant, Kyodo News said on Friday, adding to concern that the Games - less than a month away - may trigger a new wave of infections. A coach in the African nation's delegation tested positive after arriving in Japan on Saturday, while a second member, an athlete, tested positive on Wednesday after arriving in the team's host city of Izumisano, Kyodo said.

Screeches of sneakers, cheers from the couch: How NBC will cover Tokyo Olympics in a pandemic

When NBCUniversal airs the Tokyo Olympics next month, expect coverage from a new type of "venue" far from the action at the pool or court. It could be a living room, a bar, or Main Street back home. As the world emerges from a pandemic, NBCUniversal is crafting programming to compensate for an Olympic Games bereft of international visitors by attempting to bring spectators closer to the action and highlight the emotions of families unable to cheer on their loved ones from up close and in person.

Tennis-'Golden opportunity' awaits Serena at Wimbledon

Opportunity knocks for Serena Williams on the grass courts of Wimbledon next week when she faces a diminished field on her best surface at the famous All England Club. Williams, 39, continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title but her inconsistency has left many to wonder if the hard-hitting American has the mental and physical strength to string together seven high-quality matches.

Athletics: Telfer out of U.S. trials due to eligibility rules

Hurdler CeCe Telfer will not be allowed to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials this week because she has not met World Athletics standards for transgender athletes, USA Track and Field said. Telfer had hoped to participate in the women's 400 meters hurdles, the qualifying rounds for which are scheduled for Friday at the trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Olympics-BOA still trying to convince some Team GB athletes to get vaccinated: chief

The British Olympic Association is still trying to convince some athletes to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before next month's Tokyo Olympics, chief executive Andy Anson said. The BOA said earlier this month it was on track to ensure all athletes and staff were fully vaccinated before the Olympics.

MLB roundup: Nationals rally in 9th for wild win

Starlin Castro went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth to propel the Washington Nationals to a wild 13-12 comeback win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals erased three deficits overall, including five-run and four-run Phillie's leads, on their way to their fourth consecutive victory. The Phillies lost their third in a row and sixth in their past eight games.

Tennis-All roads lead to Wimbledon for Federer

For Roger Federer, Wimbledon 2021 will not only be the last Grand Slam he contests before celebrating the "big four-oh" but also a chance to put behind him the memory of his 2019 heartbreak at the grasscourt major. The Swiss has held aloft the gilded Challenge Cup a record eight times. But equally memorably, he lost a chance to win a ninth title in 2019 when he astonishingly failed to convert two championship points against Novak Djokovic.

Tennis-Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms

Novak Djokovic will head to Wimbledon buoyed by a spectacular French Open triumph and aiming to stay on course for completing a calendar-year Grand Slam as well as going level on 20 majors with Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. A window of opportunity has opened up for the 34-year-old Serb to match his two great rivals and also become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year.

Tennis-Zhang becomes first Chinese man to qualify for Wimbledon in Open era

Zhang Zhizhen will be the first Chinese man in the Open era to play in the main draw at Wimbledon next week after the world No. 178 booked his place by defeating Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-0 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(6) in the qualifiers on Thursday. The 24-year-old is only the fourth Chinese man to play singles in the main draw of a Grand Slam since the Open era began in 1968.

