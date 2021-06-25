Sports News Roundup: Gymnastics-Malone closes in on Tokyo ticket at U.S Olympic trials; Paralympics-Swimming champ Tai withdraws from Tokyo Games due to injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-Malone closes in on Tokyo ticket at U.S Olympic trials

Advertisement

Brody Malone backed up his win at the U.S. National Championships by taking the lead after Day 1 of the United States Olympic gymnastics trials on Thursday, as the Tokyo men's team began to come into focus. Malone, who claimed his first national title three weeks ago, was back on top again in St. Louis and in pole position to claim the one automatic berth on the men's squad after taking the lead in the all-around competition with a score of 85.250.

Paralympics-Swimming champ Tai withdraws from Tokyo Games due to injury

Paralympic swimmer Alice Tai, who was part of Britain's gold medal-winning women's 4x100m medley team in 2016, has pulled out of the Tokyo Games due to an elbow injury. "Competing at Tokyo 2020 has been my main goal for the last five years, so it's devastating that I'll be missing the Games later this year," said Tai, who won seven golds at the 2019 World Championships.

Tennis-'Golden opportunity' awaits Serena at Wimbledon

Opportunity knocks for Serena Williams on the grass courts of Wimbledon next week when she faces a diminished field on her best surface at the famous All England Club. Williams, 39, continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title but her inconsistency has left many to wonder if the hard-hitting American has the mental and physical strength to string together seven high quality matches.

MLB roundup: 4 Cubs pitchers combine to no-hit Dodgers

Chicago's Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined on the seventh no-hitter of the major league season, leading the Cubs to a 4-0 win over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. It was the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history but the first thrown by more than one pitcher. The seventh no-hitter of 2021 tied a modern-era record (since 1901). Eight no-hitters thrown in 1884.

Olympics-BOA still trying to convince some Team GB athletes to get vaccinated: chief

The British Olympic Association is still trying to convince some athletes to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before next month's Tokyo Olympics, chief executive Andy Anson said. The BOA said earlier this month it was on track to ensure all athletes and staff were fully vaccinated before the Olympics.

Athletics-Coburn dominates steeplechase, Felix advances in 200m at US trials

Emma Coburn cruised to victory in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday to book her spot at the Tokyo Games, while six-times Olympic champion Allyson Felix advanced to the 200m semi-finals.

Rio Games bronze medallist Coburn clocked 9:09.41 to win her seventh straight U.S. title, finishing more than two seconds ahead of Courtney Frerichs, and dedicated her win to her mother, who has stage 4 cancer.

MLB roundup: Kyle Schwarber HRs twice to power Nats over Marlins

Kyle Schwarber clubbed two homers and drove in four runs, leading the blazing-hot Washington Nationals to a 7-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Schwarber hit a homer to lead off the game and added a three-run shot in his second at-bat in just the 13th time that Schwarber hit leadoff for Washington. He has delivered 12 home runs in those games and is already tied for third in franchise history with five leadoff homers.

Athletics-Berry calls on athletes to seek change in their communities

With a raised right fist, American hammer thrower Gwen Berry on Thursday reinforced her quest for social change. "I want to impact the world," Berry, wearing an "Activist Athlete" T-shirt, told reporters after qualifying sixth for Saturday's final at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Tennis-Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms

Novak Djokovic will head to Wimbledon buoyed by a spectacular French Open triumph and aiming to stay on course for completing a calendar-year Grand Slam as well as going level on 20 majors with Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. A window of opportunity has opened up for the 34-year-old Serb to match his two great rivals and also become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year.

Tennis-Zhang becomes first Chinese man to qualify for Wimbledon in Open era

Zhang Zhizhen will be the first Chinese man in the Open era to play in the main draw at Wimbledon next week after the world No. 178 booked his place by defeating Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-0 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(6) in the qualifiers on Thursday. The 24-year-old is only the fourth Chinese man to play singles in the main draw of a Grand Slam since the Open era began in 1968.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)