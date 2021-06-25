Chennaiyin FC retain right-back Reagan Singh till 2023

Right-back Reagan Singh has inked a new two-year contract with Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC that will see him stay with the former champions till 2023.

A tough and resilient presence on the right wing, the 30-year-old Reagan had joined CFC from NorthEast United ahead of the 2020-21 season in Goa.

''First of all I would like to thank the Chennaiyin family for believing in me. I feel proud to be part of one of the most successful teams in the country,'' Reagan was quoted saying in a media release on Friday.

''I believe I contributed well and improved as a player in my first season. My ambition now is to help the club lift their third ISL trophy, and the first of my career,'' he added.

Hailing from Manipur, Reagan began his professional career at Royal Wahingdoh in the I-League in 2012. After three years at the Shillong club, he signed for NorthEast United FC, where he spent five years, garnering solid ISL experience.

Known for his composure in defence and bombing runs while going forward, Reagan proved to be a reliable outlet for CFC in the 2020-21 campaign. He helped Chennaiyin keep six clean sheets in his 18 games last season, also notching one assist while coming close to scoring on multiple occasions.

