Motor racing-Turkey replaces cancelled Singapore race on F1 calendar

The Turkish Grand Prix will take the place of Singapore's cancelled Formula One race on this year's calendar in October, the sport announced on Friday. Singapore's Oct. 1-3 night race was cancelled this month due to immigration restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey's race at the Istanbul Park circuit will slot in a week before the Japanese Grand Prix which remains scheduled for Suzuka on Oct. 10.

