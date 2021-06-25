Left Menu

Motor racing-Turkey replaces cancelled Singapore race on F1 calendar

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:34 IST
The Turkish Grand Prix will take the place of Singapore's cancelled Formula One race on this year's calendar in October, the sport announced on Friday. Singapore's Oct. 1-3 night race was cancelled this month due to immigration restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey's race at the Istanbul Park circuit will slot in a week before the Japanese Grand Prix which remains scheduled for Suzuka on Oct. 10.

