Motor racing-Turkey replaces cancelled Singapore race on F1 calendar
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Turkish Grand Prix will take the place of Singapore's cancelled Formula One race on this year's calendar in October, the sport announced on Friday. Singapore's Oct. 1-3 night race was cancelled this month due to immigration restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turkey's race at the Istanbul Park circuit will slot in a week before the Japanese Grand Prix which remains scheduled for Suzuka on Oct. 10.
