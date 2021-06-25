Left Menu

Tennis-Defending champion Halep withdraws from Wimbledon with calf injury

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Defending women's singles champion Simona Halep has pulled out of Wimbledon due to injury, the world number three Romanian said on Friday.

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," the 29-year-old, who won the title when Wimbledon was last held in 2019, said on Instagram.

