Left Menu

Aditi marks record 17th Major start with 73, lies 39th at Women's PGA C'ship

Till then she had given a bogey soon after birdies on second, fifth and ninth.Then a birdie on 12th put her once again at one-under.But a double bogey on the 13th was a spoiler and she played out safely with each of the last five holes yielding pars.Aditis 17 Major appearances are the most by any Indian and she now overtakes Anirban Lahiri with whom she was tied at 16.It must however be noted that women have five Majors and men have four each year.This is Aditis eighth start of 2021.

PTI | Johnscreek | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:49 IST
Aditi marks record 17th Major start with 73, lies 39th at Women's PGA C'ship
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a one-over 73 in the opening round to be placed tied 39th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which is her 17th Major start.

Still searching for first Top-10 in a Major, Aditi was one-under through 12 holes. Till then she had given a bogey soon after birdies on second, fifth and ninth.

Then a birdie on 12th put her once again at one-under.

But a double bogey on the 13th was a spoiler and she played out safely with each of the last five holes yielding pars.

Aditi's 17 Major appearances are the most by any Indian and she now overtakes Anirban Lahiri with whom she was tied at 16.

It must however be noted that women have five Majors and men have four each year.

This is Aditi's eighth start of 2021. She made the cut in all six events from February to April.

Buoyed with the news that she is a certainty for the Tokyo Olympics – her second appearance at the Games after 2016Aditi is looking at trying to set up the momentum ahead of the Games next month.

Lizette Salas, who was the runner-up at the 2019 AIG Women's Open, negotiated the tough Atlanta Athletic Club in five-under 67. That was one stroke better than Charley Hull.

Two strokes back at 69 are Jeongeun Lee, Jessica Korda, Austin Ernst, Dani Holmqvist, Yealimi Noh, Xiyu Lin and Alena Sharp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021