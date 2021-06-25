Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA probes discrimination during Germany v Hungary Euro 2020 game

This came after UEFA refused a request from Munich's mayor for the stadium to be lit in rainbow colours for the game in protest at an anti-LGBTQ law in Hungary. Mayor Dieter Reiter wanted to highlight legislation in Hungary banning school materials deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change and restricting the media from showing such content in programmes accessible to minors.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:47 IST
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI

UEFA is investigating "potential discriminatory incidents" which took place during Germany's 2-2 draw with Hungary in the European Championship, European soccer's governing body said on Friday. UEFA did not give details of the incidents at the match, which was played in Munich on Wednesday.

UEFA said in a statement https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/disciplinary/updates/026a-129a483304be-157489b9bc50-1000--uefa-ethics-and-disciplinary-inspector-appointed that it had appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate the matter. Germany set up a last-16 clash with England after a late goal from Leon Goretzka salvaged a draw for the four-times world champions, while the Hungarians were knocked out.

Before kickoff, a protestor waving a rainbow flag had invaded the pitch, while fans outside and inside the stadium carried similar banners to show their support for LGBTQ rights. This came after UEFA refused a request from Munich's mayor for the stadium to be lit in rainbow colors for the game in protest of an anti-LGBTQ law in Hungary.

Mayor Dieter Reiter wanted to highlight legislation in Hungary banning school materials deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change and restricting the media from showing such content in programs accessible to minors. Last weekend, UEFA also opened an investigation into Hungary's matches against Portugal and France in Budapest.

During Hungary's opening match against Portugal in Budapest, images on social media showed banners with "Anti-LMBTQ" on them - the Hungarian abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer. Ahead of Hungary's match against France, Hungarian fans marched to the Puskas Arena displaying a banner calling on players to stop taking a knee to protest racism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

