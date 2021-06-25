Left Menu

World Cup: India women's recurve archery team enters final

The Indian women's recurve archery team spearheaded by star archer Deepika Kumari entered the final of the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage three on Friday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:04 IST
World Cup: India women's recurve archery team enters final
Indian women's recurve archery team (Image: SAIMedia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Indian women's recurve archery team spearheaded by star archer Deepika Kumari entered the final of the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage three on Friday. The team of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari defeated France 6-2 to reach the finals and will now lock horns with Mexico on Sunday.

"Many congratulations to the Indian women's recurve archery team of @ImDeepikaK, #AnkitaBhakat & #KomolikaBari for reaching the final at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after a 6-2 win over France. They will face Mexico in the final on Sunday," SAIMedia tweeted. Last week, the Indian women's recurve archery team failed to earn a Tokyo 2020 quota after an early exit at the final Olympic qualifier in Paris.

The Indian trio went down 6-0 to Colombia in the round of 16 despite making an impressive start to the day. In the qualification round, India and Mexico, the two favourites, lived up to the expectations and fought for every point. The Mexican team of Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia and Ana Vazquez pipped the Indians by one point after the end of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Atanu Das sailed into the finals of the ongoing World Cup here on Thursday. The star couple entered the finals of the mixed pair event and will now lock horns with the Netherlands team on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021