Indian men's 10m air rifle team loses bronze match to Serbia, women fail to make final

The 19-year-old picked a bronze medal in mens 10m air pistol event.

PTI | Osijek | Updated: 25-06-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:14 IST
  • Croatia

The Indian men's trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar lost the bronze medal match, while the women shooters failed to get past the qualifying round in the 10m air rifle team events at the ISSF World Cup here on Friday.

Tomar, Kumar and Panwar lost 14-16 to the Serbian team of Milenko Sebic, Milutin Stefanovic and Lazar Kovacevic in the third-place match.

The women's 10m air rifle team of Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan continued to disappoint, finishing 11th in the qualification round with a total of 1867.7.

The three shooters had also failed to reach the final of the women's 10m air rifle event on Thursday.

India was off to a modest start at the world event as several shooters failed to make it to the finals of their events on Thursday.

Saurabh Chaudhary was the lone Indian medallist. The 19-year-old picked a bronze medal in men's 10m air pistol event. The event is Indian shooting team's final competitive outing before the Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

