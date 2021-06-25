Left Menu

Rugby-Boks won't let Lions distract from physical Georgia tests

Before then they will meet Georgia on July 2 and 9, and there is a real worry that their home-based players could struggle to make the step up to international rugby again after a stop-start series of domestic competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year. "Before we head into the Lions series, we definitely have to focus on Georgia," Mbonambi told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:18 IST
Rugby-Boks won't let Lions distract from physical Georgia tests

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi has warned his team mates not to underestimate physical Georgia when the world champion Springboks play their first test in 20 months next week in Pretoria.

The Boks have not gone into battle since lifting the Rugby World Cup trophy in Japan in November 2019, but are building up to a crunch three-test series against the British and Irish Lions that starts on July 24. Before then they will meet Georgia on July 2 and 9, and there is a real worry that their home-based players could struggle to make the step up to international rugby again after a stop-start series of domestic competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.

"Before we head into the Lions series, we definitely have to focus on Georgia," Mbonambi told reporters. "From the clips that we've seen as forwards, they do have a quality scrumming pack. They scrum very low, and I think we definitely have to (adjust) on our side. "I think what a lot of people don't understand is that there is a massive difference between playing a local competition and heading into an international series.

"The difference is vast, and the intensity is 10 times higher than just playing a local team," added Mbonambi. He says the technical team, including director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and head coach Jacques Nienaber, have been pushing the players to the limit to try and prepare them for the test matches.

"Jacques Nienaber, Rassie and all the other coaches have just made sure that everyone just gets back to that high international intensity. "Over the past few days, we have been feeling it in our bodies, and you can just feel the whole difference between training at your local franchise and coming into a Springbok set-up.

"I'm 100% sure that our bodies will be ready for that kind of intensity, the way we are training now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021