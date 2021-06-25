Sachsenring win an important one but we are back to real situation, says Marquez ahead of Dutch GP

A return to the TT Circuit Assen is getting everyone excited as Sachsenring winner Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) gets set to put his fitness and RC213V to the test at a very different circuit. However, the Spanish motorcycle road racer has said the win at the Sachsenring on Sunday was the hardest moment of his career and the win had arrived in a very crunch situation. The eight-time World Champion is now eager to get on track in Assen to face the "real situation".

"It was an important victory on Sunday, one of the most important, or the hardest moment, of my career," said Marquez. "This victory arrived in a very important moment because we were in a very deep situation, especially to me but also to the team and to Honda, because it was a long time without a victory but I think here we will come back to our real situation," he added.

For now, a completely different challenge awaits in the Netherlands. An emotional return to victory hasn't been forgotten about, it was much needed for Marquez, his team and Honda, but it's definitely been wrapped up and put to one side for now. It's back to the business at a circuit Marc Marquez isn't as dominant at, and the number 93 acknowledged his and HRC's issues are far from over.

"But anyway it was important that victory before the summer break, we will try to pass Assen and then more than one month to continue our programme, our process, and let's see if we can ride in a better way than Mugello and Montmelo, but I can't expect to be on the same level as the Sachsenring," said Marquez. The eight-time World Champion was joined in the Motul TT Assen Pre-Event Press Conference by World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) to preview the weekend ahead.

Action from MotoGP Motul TT Assen Qualifying Race will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 16:00 Hrs (04:00 pm IST) onwards on Saturday. The same will be live-streamed on discovery + app. The big news on Thursday at the Dutch TT was Valentino Rossi's VR46 outfit confirming their manufacturer for the next three years in the premier class.

The brand-new Aramco Racing Team VR46 will race Ducatis from 2022-2024, and of course, The Doctor is yet to confirm his future beyond the end of the season. Asked whether he's any closer to a decision regarding his own future, this is what the nine-time World Champion had to say, "Yeah, I still haven't decided because I will think more deeply during this break. I also have to speak with Yamaha and with the team, but you know we want to try for better performance and better results for sure so."

"The start of the season until this moment was not fantastic, so under this point of view, I think that will be very difficult that I will race next year. Always the Prince pushes me to race next year in my team with the Ducati, but at the moment I think that will be very difficult," he added. Rossi is excited to ride at Assen since he feels that the layout is fantastic and the track has been modified.

Quartararo admitted that Sachsenring was a tough nut to crack but was still happy with what his side achieved in the event on Sunday. (ANI)

