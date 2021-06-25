Judoka Sushila Devi qualifies for Olympics via continental quota
Ace Indian judoka Sushila Devi has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the continental quota, the sports international federation confirmed on Friday.Sushila, who competes in the 48kg category, has 989 points which puts her at seventh spot in the Asian list, the International Judo Federation said.The continental quotas are allotted based on a judokas ranking in the region. Asia has 10 quota slots.This will be the 26-year-olds first participation at the Olympics.
- Country:
- India
Ace Indian judoka Sushila Devi has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the continental quota, the sport's international federation confirmed on Friday.
Sushila, who competes in the 48kg category, has 989 points which puts her at seventh spot in the Asian list, the International Judo Federation said.
The continental quotas are allotted based on a judoka's ranking in the region. Asia has 10 quota slots.
This will be the 26-year-old's first participation at the Olympics. Only one athlete per NOC (National Olympic Committee) per division can qualify. Each NOC is entitled to only one spot through the continental quota.
Avtar Singh (90kg) was the lone Indian judoka to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics: India women's hockey team has right balance of experience and youth, says Lilima
All of our shooters are capable of winning in Tokyo Olympics: Pavel Smirnov
Wanted to do well in Asian Championships with eye on Tokyo Olympics, says Pooja Rani
UK PM Johnson expresses support for Tokyo Olympics
Sports News Roundup: Twins overtake Yanks with 4-run ninth; UK PM Johnson offers Tokyo Olympics some big power support and more