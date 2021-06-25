The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours EXPECTED STORIES: *An updated report of shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-WARMUP India in England: Intra-squad games for India in Durham, says ECB; no selectors allowed By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Indian cricket team will play two intra-squad games at the Riverside ground in Durham before the five-match Test series against England as Virat Kohli's men are unlikely to get any warm-up first-class games against county sides.

SPO-ARCHERY-WC-IND Days after failing to book Olympic quota, women's recurve archery team reaches final in WC Paris, Jun 25 (PTI) The Indian women's recurve archery team, which failed to book an Olympic quota in the Final Qualifier here, was back to their best form to storm into the final of the World Cup Stage 3 on Friday.

SPO-HOCKY-OLY-REID Indians don't know how tough they are: hockey coach Graham Reid Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) India's men's hockey coach Graham Reid is in awe of the ''mental resilience'' shown by his wards amid the COVID-19 pandemic and feels it could well make all the difference when the side chases its first Olympic medal in over four decades in the upcoming Tokyo Games.

SPO-GOLF-PGA-ADITI Aditi marks record 17th Major start with 73, lies 39th at Women's PGA C'ship Johns Creek (Georgia), Jun 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a one-over 73 in the opening round to be placed tied 39th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which is her 17th Major start.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-IND Indian men's 10m air rifle team loses bronze match to Serbia, women fail to make final Osijek (Croatia), Jun 25 (PTI) The Indian men's trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar lost the bronze medal match, while the women shooters failed to get past the qualifying round in the 10m air rifle team events at the ISSF World Cup here on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Golf: Lahiri lies tied-76th at Travelers Championship Cromwell (US), Jun 25 (PTI) India's Olympic-bound golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a modest even par 70 in the opening round to be placed tied-76th in the Travelers Championship here.

SPO-CRI-IND-SLTOUR-PLAYERS Sakariya raring to go for limited-overs series in SL Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Rookie left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya says he has done his workouts properly during the hard quarantine period here and is raring to go for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting July 13.

SPO-CRI-AUS-FINCH Finch says several absentee Aus players have ''realistic'' chance of missing T20 WC Melbourne, Jun 25 (PTI) Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Friday said several short-format players have a ''very realistic'' chance of being overlooked for T20 World Cup selection after opting out of the upcoming tours of West Indies and Bangladesh.

SPO-HOCK-OLY-UMPIRES Hockey umpires prepared for Tokyo despite few ''setbacks'' due to pandemic New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic has denied them crucial game time but India's Olympic-bound veteran hockey umpires Javed Shaikh and Raghuprasad RV are determined to deliver their best despite the ''setbacks'' of the past one year.

SPO-CRI-WTC-ICC-NZ ICC congratulates NZ for clinching World Test Championship title Dubai, Jun 25 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday congratulated New Zealand on clinching the inaugural World Test Championship title by beating India in a riveting final.

SPO-CRI-WTC-NZ-PLAYERS Will take a couple of weeks to sink in: Southee on WTC triumph Southampton, Jun 25 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee says the World Test Championship triumph over the mighty Indian team will take at least a couple of weeks to sink in.

SPO-CRI-NZ-CELEBRATIONS Black Caps head home after great night of celebrations Southampton, Jun 25 (PTI) They pushed themselves hard to win the title and it was only fair that the newly-crowned world Test champions New Zealand pushed the ''boat out a little bit'' more while celebrating their momentous triumph before heading back home.

SPO-OLY-JUDO-SUSHILA Judoka Sushila Devi qualifies for Olympics via continental quota New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Ace Indian judoka Sushila Devi has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the continental quota, the sport's international federation confirmed on Friday.

