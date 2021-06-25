Left Menu

Bayern Munich to kick off Bundesliga season at Gladbach

The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Htter from Eintracht Frankfurt.Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayerns record streak of German titles to 10 in a row. The German Super Cup between Dortmund and Bayern is set for Aug. 17.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:28 IST
Bayern Munich to kick off Bundesliga season at Gladbach
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich will kick off the new German season at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2021-22 fixtures were released Friday. The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams' new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayern's record streak of German titles to 10 in a row. Borussia Dortmund starts its title challenge against Frankfurt on either Aug. 14 or 15 and Leipzig visits Mainz the same weekend. The German Super Cup between Dortmund and Bayern is set for Aug. 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021