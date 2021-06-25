Left Menu

Cricket-Injured Buttler ruled out of last T20 game and ODIs against Sri Lanka

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been ruled out of their final Twenty20 game and one-day international (ODI) series against Sri Lanka after injuring his calf muscle, the country's cricket cricket board (ECB) said on Friday. England lead the T20 series 2-0 with the final match to be played in Southampton on Saturday.

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been ruled out of their final Twenty20 game and one-day international (ODI) series against Sri Lanka after injuring his calf muscle, the country's cricket cricket board (ECB) said on Friday. Buttler sustained the injury in the first T20 in Cardiff, where his unbeaten 68 propelled England to an eight-wicket victory.

The 30-year-old missed the second game after feeling tightness in his calf and an MRI scan on Thursday confirmed he had a small muscle tear. Dawid Malan replaces him in the ODI squad. England lead the T20 series 2-0 with the final match to be played in Southampton on Saturday. The three-match ODI series begins on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street.

