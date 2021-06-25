Shooting: Bronze for Indian women's 10m air pistol team at World Cup

The Indian troika of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Rahi Sarnobat claimed the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women's team event of the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Friday. They defeated the Hungarian team of Veronika Major, Miriam Jako and Sara Rahel Fabian 16-12 in the bronze medal match. The Indians had qualified third with a score of 573.

Earlier, in the 10m air rifle events, the men's trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar lost the bronze medal match, while the women shooters failed to get past the qualifying round. Tomar, Kumar and Panwar lost 14-16 to the Serbian team of Milenko Sebic, Milutin Stefanovic and Lazar Kovacevic in the third-place match.

The women's 10m air rifle team of Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan continued to disappoint, finishing 11th in the qualification round with a total of 1867.7.

The three shooters had also failed to reach the final of the women's 10m air rifle event on Thursday.

However, the trio of Bhaker, Deswal and Sarnobat made up for the disappointment to an extent.

They ran away to a 14-6 lead, winning seven of the first 10 series’ of three single shots per member per team. The team with the highest three-shot aggregate is awarded two points, whereas in case of a tie, the points are split equally. The first to 16-points wins the match.

The Hungarians did come back strongly to make it 14-12, but the Indian women held their nerves admirably to get over the line.

In men's skeet, India's lone entrant Gurjoat Khangura finished 56thwith a score of 115 in qualification.

India was off to a modest start at the world event as several shooters failed to make it to the finals of their events on Thursday.

Saurabh Chaudhary was the lone Indian medallist on the opening day. The 19-year-old picked a bronze medal in men's 10m air pistol event. Medals for the 10m air rifle and air pistol mixed team events will be decided on Saturday. They are among the four finals listed on the day.

Iran currently leads the medal tally with two gold and one bronze medal. Bulgaria also has two golds and lie second The event is Indian shooting team's final competitive outing before the Tokyo Olympics.

