Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:29 IST
Estonia's Anett Kontaveit took a short cut into the final of the Eastbourne grasscourt tournament as her opponent Camila Giorgi quit during the first set on Friday. There was no hint of anything wrong with Italian qualifier Giorgi as she broke back to trail 4-5 but she then told the umpire that she had an injury and could not continue.

It was a sad end to a great week for world number 75 Giorgi who had taken out fifth seed Karolina Pliskova and top seed Aryna Sabalenka en route to the last four. Kontaveit will play either former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko or Elena Rybakina, who beat Serena Williams at Roland Garros this month, in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

