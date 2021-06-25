Left Menu

PV Sindhu frontrunner to become one of India's flag-bearers at Tokyo Olympics

Indias star badminton player and Rio Games silver medallist PV Sindhu is a front-runner to become one of the two flag-bearers for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.This time, India will have one male and female athlete as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony. No male athletes got any medal at the last edition in Rio de Janeiro.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:06 IST
PV Sindhu frontrunner to become one of India's flag-bearers at Tokyo Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

India's star badminton player and Rio Games silver medallist PV Sindhu is a front-runner to become one of the two flag-bearers for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.

This time, India will have one male and female athlete as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony. The Olympics begin July 23.

The official announcement will happen at the end of this month but it is all but certain that Sindhu will be one of the flag-bearers.

''Sindhu is likely to be one of the flag-bearers,'' an IOA source told PTI.

Although there is no rule but the convention has been that last edition's medal winner always has been the flag-bearer for the next edition.

From last edition, there were two medallist and one of them wrestler Sakshi Malik has not qualified during this edition.

It is still not clear who among the male athletes will be the joint flag-bearer. Some of the big names include athlete Neeraj Chopra, TT player Sharath Kamal, wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Amit Panghal to name a few. No male athletes got any medal at the last edition in Rio de Janeiro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021