Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 leaders Red Bull feel targeted by move to slow pitstops

Formula One leaders Red Bull said a move to slow down pitstops on safety grounds appeared to be aimed at reducing their advantage but could instead add to the danger. The governing FIA issued a technical directive to teams before the weekend's Styrian Grand Prix in Austria to clarify the rules and prevent the use of automated systems during pitstops.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:10 IST
Motor racing-F1 leaders Red Bull feel targeted by move to slow pitstops
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One leaders Red Bull said a move to slow down pitstops on safety grounds appeared to be aimed at reducing their advantage but could instead add to the danger.

The governing FIA issued a technical directive to teams before the weekend's Styrian Grand Prix in Austria to clarify the rules and prevent the use of automated systems during pitstops. New controls will be enforced from the Hungarian Grand Prix in August.

Red Bull hold the record for the quickest pitstop at 1.82 seconds and regularly manage to change all four tyres in less than two seconds -- a time considerably faster than rivals Mercedes usually achieve. "If you can't be beaten then obviously the most logical thing is for your competitors to try to slow you down, and that's obviously what's happening here," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told reporters.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that his team had asked the FIA some three or four weeks ago about a safety mechanism related to a system they were using and asking if it could be optimised. "Did that trigger anything else? Maybe. I don't know," added the Austrian.

Horner said teams already had a duty to ensure their cars were safe as they left the pitlane and the penalties for a wheel not being fixed were 'brutal'. "What the technical directive is trying to achieve, I'm not quite sure because I think there's an awful lot of complexity to it," he said.

"I think you can see there's an awful lot of pointed activity in our direction at the moment – but that comes with the territory of being competitive." Red Bull's Max Verstappen is 12 points clear of Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton while the team are 37 points clear in the constructors' standings.

Mercedes have had several glaringly slow pitstops, most notably when they failed to remove a jammed wheel from Valtteri Bottas's car until the Tuesday after the Monaco Grand Prix. Horner said there had been previous discussions and directives on pitstop procedures and the latest was not well thought through.

"To have to hold a car for two tenths of a second I think you could almost argue that it is dangerous because you are judging your gaps and the guy releasing the car is having to make that judgement," he said. "Formula One is about innovation and competition and seeing pit stops in sub-two seconds is a remarkable feat and we should be encouraging it, not trying to control it.

"Otherwise, where does it stop? We're going to be told which way we should walk into the garage, where we should sit on the pit wall and which buttons we should press, I guess."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021