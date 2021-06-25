Left Menu

Soccer-Swiss must take few chances that come their way

We are fit and ready." Rodriquez, who had limited game time in Serie A with strugglers Torino this season, remains a regular in the national team and faces a barrage of top talent on Monday such as Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe. "(They are) Certainly the best attack at this tournament," Rodriguez said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:24 IST
Soccer-Swiss must take few chances that come their way

Switzerland do not expect too many chances when they take on world champions France in the last 16 of the European Championship in Bucharest on Monday, so will need to take them when they get them, full back Ricardo Rodriguez said. But if there is a stalemate, the Swiss will be well prepared. They practised penalties at their Rome training camp before leaving for Romania on Friday and Rodriguez said almost everyone scored.

"We have to defend very compactly and use the few opportunities we have," the 28-year-old told reporters. "But anything is possible at a tournament. We are fit and ready." Rodriquez, who had limited game time in Serie A with strugglers Torino this season, remains a regular in the national team and faces a barrage of top talent on Monday such as Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

"(They are) Certainly the best attack at this tournament," Rodriguez said. "We'll have to be very careful and also very aggressive towards the three of them. All three are very strong. Mbappe is the fastest, Benzema has many years of experience at Real Madrid, he knows how to score goals." However, Rodriguez insisted the Swiss were capable of an upset.

"We can do it. We are ready, we've have trained well. The long break did us good after the many arduous flights," he said. The Swiss started their tournament in Azerbaijan, flew to Rome for their second group game, and then back to Baku again, where their return to their base was delayed by a flight problem. When they play France, it will be eight days since their last game against Turkey.

Switzerland have crashed out in the last 16 of their last three major tournament appearances, including losing 5-4 on penalties to Poland at Euro 2016 and Rodriguez said the team was intent on avoiding a repeat. "We've practiced for the penalty shootout and almost everyone scored," he said. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021