Sports News Roundup: Tennis-'Golden opportunity' awaits Serena at Wimbledon; Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-'One in 100' Medvedev looking for grasscourt breakthrough

Advertisement

Hardcourt specialist Daniil Medvedev likes to do things differently and so far it has been a good formula for the 25-year-old who will be seeded second at Wimbledon next week. "I like that my game is unorthodox in a way," Medvedev told reporters at the Mallorca Open this week where he was fine-tuning his grasscourt game for Wimbledon.

Tennis-'Golden opportunity' awaits Serena at Wimbledon

Opportunity knocks for Serena Williams on the grass courts of Wimbledon next week when she faces a diminished field on her best surface at the famous All England Club. Williams, 39, continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title but her inconsistency has left many to wonder if the hard-hitting American has the mental and physical strength to string together seven high quality matches.

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit took a short cut into the final of the Eastbourne grasscourt tournament as her opponent Camila Giorgi quit during the first set on Friday. There was no hint of anything wrong with Italian qualifier Giorgi as she broke back to trail 4-5 but she then told the umpire that she had an injury and could not continue.

Soccer-UEFA probes discrimination during Germany v Hungary Euro 2020 game

UEFA is investigating "potential discriminatory incidents" which took place during Germany's 2-2 draw with Hungary in the European Championship, European soccer's governing body said on Friday. UEFA did not give details of the incidents at the match, which was played in Munich on Wednesday.

Athletics-Coburn dominates steeplechase, Felix advances in 200m at US trials

Emma Coburn cruised to victory in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday to book her spot at the Tokyo Games, while six-times Olympic champion Allyson Felix advanced to the 200m semi-finals.

Rio Games bronze medallist Coburn clocked 9:09.41 to win her seventh straight U.S. title, finishing more than two seconds ahead of Courtney Frerichs, and dedicated her win to her mother, who has stage 4 cancer.

Soccer-Premier League to fund defibrillators at over 2,000 grassroots sites

The Premier League said on Friday it is funding defibrillators at grassroots clubs and facilities to save lives if someone suffers a cardiac arrest in the wake of Christian Eriksen's collapse at the European Championship. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder collapsed in Denmark's group opener against Finland. His life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital.

Olympics-Canada's Gaucher says forced to choose between going to Games or being a mum

Canadian women's basketball player Kim Gaucher said she is being forced to decide between "being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete" because she cannot bring her three-month-old daughter to Tokyo due to COVID-19 protocols. Organisers have barred family members of athletes from attending the Games due to safety protocols, while foreign spectators are also excluded and domestic crowds will be capped.

Tennis-Defending champion Halep withdraws from Wimbledon with calf injury

Defending champion Simona Halep pulled out of Wimbledon on Friday after failing to recover from a calf injury she suffered last month, the world number three Romanian said. In May Halep exited the claycourt event in Rome after suffering a calf injury during her second-round match against Angelique Kerber and was subsequently forced to miss the French Open.

Olympics-Lloyd leaves the critics behind on road to fourth Games

After two World Cup titles, a pair of Olympic golds and a roster spot secured for her fourth Summer Games, there is seemingly little that Carli Lloyd can't do. In a recent Zoom interview with Reuters, her list of talents included troubleshooting a reporter's malfunctioning microphone, after navigating more than a year's worth of remote media calls in the excruciating wait for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Tennis-Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms

Novak Djokovic will head to Wimbledon buoyed by a spectacular French Open triumph and aiming to stay on course for completing a calendar-year Grand Slam as well as going level on 20 majors with Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. A window of opportunity has opened up for the 34-year-old Serb to match his two great rivals and also become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year.

(With inputs from agencies.)