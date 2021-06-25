Left Menu

Rallying-Neuville leads after brutal opening leg in Kenya

The Belgian won three of the six stages and ended 18.8 seconds clear of Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta, despite a late puncture, after early challenger Kalle Rovanpera got stuck in a rut and retired his Toyota on the final stage of the day. Elfyn Evans, second in the championship to team mate Sebastien Ogier, also went after hitting a rock and smashing his Toyota's front suspension.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:20 IST
Rallying-Neuville leads after brutal opening leg in Kenya
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville led the Kenyan Safari Rally after a brutal opening leg wrecked the chances of several top drivers on Friday. The Belgian won three of the six stages and ended 18.8 seconds clear of Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta, despite a late puncture, after early challenger Kalle Rovanpera got stuck in a rut and retired his Toyota on the final stage of the day.

Elfyn Evans, second in the championship to team mate Sebastien Ogier, also went after hitting a rock and smashing his Toyota's front suspension. He had been fourth at the time. Spaniard Dani Sordo retired his Hyundai on the third stage after ending up in a ditch.

The rally, always one of the toughest on the calendar, was returning after a 19-year absence. Ogier was in fourth place, a minute and 49.4 seconds off the pace, with Hyundai's Ott Tanak third.

"We expected tough conditions here and it has not been a surprise to see everyone having a lot of trouble today," said Ogier. The rally continues on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021