Motorcycling-Marquez walks away from big crash at Assen

"I have to say I feel lucky to escape in a good condition overall, these kinds of crashes can be very hard and very dangerous," said Marquez. "It's painful, but nothing is wrong.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:50 IST
Honda's six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who missed all of last season after an injury in the opening race, walked away from a big crash in practice for the Dutch round at Assen on Friday. The Spaniard won in Germany last weekend, the first since his comeback.

Marquez was thrown over the handlebars at turn 10 in the day's second session but the team said he had not suffered any major injury. "I have to say I feel lucky to escape in a good condition overall, these kinds of crashes can be very hard and very dangerous," said Marquez.

"It's painful, but nothing is wrong. It was a strange crash because I didn't think that I was over the limit and I was riding like I was in the morning. "In this corner we rely on the traction control a lot, but it wasn't there and when I shifted the rear started sliding and then I fell."

Marquez said he would need to understand what happened to regain confidence for Saturday.

