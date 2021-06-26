Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-It's no go Mo as Farah misses Olympic qualifying target

Mo Farah will not race for a third successive 10,000 metres gold medal in Tokyo this year after he again failed to make the Olympic qualifying time in the British Athletics Championships on Friday - his last realistic chance to do so. Farah, 38, who also won double Olympic gold in the 5,000m, needed to clock 27 minutes, 28 seconds to make himself available for selection, having fallen 22 seconds short of that target in his last outing at the start of June when he was hampered by an ankle injury.

Tennis-'Golden opportunity' awaits Serena at Wimbledon

Opportunity knocks for Serena Williams on the grass courts of Wimbledon next week when she faces a diminished field on her best surface at the famous All England Club. Williams, 39, continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title but her inconsistency has left many to wonder if the hard-hitting American has the mental and physical strength to string together seven high quality matches.

Tennis-Medvedev reaches final in Mallorca, will face Querrey

Top seed Daniil Medvedev reached his first grasscourt final as he came from a set behind to beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta at the Mallorca Open on Friday. The Russian world number two won 3-6 6-3 6-2 to set up a final against American Sam Querrey.

Athletics-Coburn dominates steeplechase, Felix advances in 200m at US trials

Emma Coburn cruised to victory in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday to book her spot at the Tokyo Games, while six-times Olympic champion Allyson Felix advanced to the 200m semi-finals.

Rio Games bronze medallist Coburn clocked 9:09.41 to win her seventh straight U.S. title, finishing more than two seconds ahead of Courtney Frerichs, and dedicated her win to her mother, who has stage 4 cancer.

Soccer-Premier League to fund defibrillators at over 2,000 grassroots sites

The Premier League said on Friday it is funding defibrillators at grassroots clubs and facilities to save lives if someone suffers a cardiac arrest in the wake of Christian Eriksen's collapse at the European Championship. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder collapsed in Denmark's group opener against Finland. His life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital.

Olympics-Canada's Gaucher says forced to choose between going to Games or being a mum

Canadian women's basketball player Kim Gaucher said she is being forced to decide between "being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete" because she cannot bring her three-month-old daughter to Tokyo due to COVID-19 protocols. Organisers have barred family members of athletes from attending the Games due to safety protocols, while foreign spectators are also excluded and domestic crowds will be capped.

WTA roundup: Angelique Kerber, Katerina Siniakova finalists in Bad Homburg

No. 4 seed Angelique Kerber and Katerina Siniakova pulled double duty and won in both the quarterfinals and semifinals Friday, setting up a meeting in the finals at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany. After rain canceled Thursday's action, both rounds were squeezed into Friday's slate. Kerber, the German former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner, defeated American Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarters. Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, toppled No. 8 seed Laura Siegemund of Germany 7-5, 6-4.

Olympics-Lloyd leaves the critics behind on road to fourth Games

After two World Cup titles, a pair of Olympic golds and a roster spot secured for her fourth Summer Games, there is seemingly little that Carli Lloyd can't do. In a recent Zoom interview with Reuters, her list of talents included troubleshooting a reporter's malfunctioning microphone, after navigating more than a year's worth of remote media calls in the excruciating wait for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Tennis-Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms

Novak Djokovic will head to Wimbledon buoyed by a spectacular French Open triumph and aiming to stay on course for completing a calendar-year Grand Slam as well as going level on 20 majors with Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. A window of opportunity has opened up for the 34-year-old Serb to match his two great rivals and also become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year.

Athletics-Teenager Knighton keeps record-breaking year on track at U.S. trials

Teenage sensation Erriyon Knighton stunned the men's 200 metres field at the U.S. Olympic trials on Friday with the leading time in the opening round of 20.04 seconds, weeks after he toppled eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt's junior record. Knighton, 17, beat world champion Noah Lyles, who claimed a second-best 20.19 finish at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field and broke the 23-year-old's U.S. high school record of 20.09.

