Nani scores in 3rd straight game, Orlando beats Miami 2-1

Chris Mueller and Nani scored seven minutes apart late in the second half and Orlando City beat Inter Miami 2-1.Orlando 6-1-3 won for the third time in seven days. Miami 2-6-2 has lost four in a row.Nani outran the defense on the right side for a long ball and sent it across the goal for Muellers one-touch finish in the 73rd minute to tie it at 1.

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 26-06-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 09:20 IST
Chris Mueller and Nani scored seven minutes apart late in the second half and Orlando City beat Inter Miami 2-1.

Orlando (6-1-3) won for the third time in seven days. Miami (2-6-2) has lost four in a row.

Nani outran the defense on the right side for a long ball and sent it across the goal for Mueller's one-touch finish in the 73rd minute to tie it at 1. Nani scored his third goal in three games in the 80th with a strike from the corner of the 18-yard box.

Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín, a second-half substitute, scored his fifth goal of the season in the 67th. He took three touches from the top of the box and slotted it inside the far post.

Orlando goalkeeper Brandon Austin made his third straight start in place of Pedro Gallese, who is on international duty with Peru. AP KHS KHS

