Sports News Roundup: Athletics-It's no go Mo as Farah misses Olympic qualifying target; Athletics-Sensitive starting blocks trigger frustration at U.S. Olympic trials and more

Athletics-It's no go Mo as Farah misses Olympic qualifying target

Mo Farah will not race for a third successive 10,000 meters gold medal in Tokyo this year after he again failed to make the Olympic qualifying time in the British Athletics Championships on Friday - his last realistic chance to do so. Farah, 38, who also won double Olympic gold in the 5,000m, needed to clock 27 minutes, 28 seconds to make himself available for selection, having fallen 22 seconds short of that target in his last outing at the start of June when he was hampered by an ankle injury.

Athletics-Sensitive starting blocks trigger frustration at U.S. Olympic trials

Super-sensitive starting blocks frustrated athletes and spectators alike as temperatures soared at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. "I've never had that many restarts ever, in my life," world silver medallist Sydney McLaughlin said, speaking after four recalls were needed to get the opening heat of the women's 400 meters hurdles underway.

Gymnastics-All smiles for Biles, as Tokyo comes into focus at U.S. trials

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles backed up her reputation as the world's greatest gymnast on Friday, dominating the first day of the women's competition at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, less than a month before the Tokyo Games. While Biles can boast one of the most decorated careers in the history of the sport, the 25-time world medallist must earn her ticket to Tokyo this weekend in St. Louis, as Olympic hopefuls vie for a spot on Team USA.

Swimming-Australia says 'unacceptable' treatment of swimmers dates back decades

Swimming Australia (SA) on Saturday acknowledged historical abuses of swimmers, some dating back decades, amid complaints of mistreatment from former athletes. Australian swimming has been under the microscope since two-time Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves withdrew from the Tokyo Games trials, citing "misogynistic perverts" in the sport.

Athletics-Muhammad, McLaughlin set for 400m hurdle showdown at U.S. trials

Reigning Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad cruised through the first round of the 400-meter hurdles on Friday, setting up a showdown with world silver medallist Sydney McLaughlin at the U.S. trials, as six-time gold medallist Allyson Felix reached the 200m final. The world record holder Muhammad looked relaxed as she seized an early lead and never let up under hot and sunny conditions at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field, where temperatures reached 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius), clinching her heat in 55.51 to win by more than one and a half seconds.

Tennis-Medvedev reaches final in Mallorca, will face Querrey

Top seed Daniil Medvedev reached his first grasscourt final as he came from a set behind to beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta at the Mallorca Open on Friday. The Russian world number two won 3-6 6-3 6-2 to set up a final against American Sam Querrey.

Olympics-Canada's Gaucher says forced to choose between going to Games or being a mum

Canadian women's basketball player Kim Gaucher said she is being forced to decide between "being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete" because she cannot bring her three-month-old daughter to Tokyo due to COVID-19 protocols. Organizers have barred family members of athletes from attending the Games due to safety protocols, while foreign spectators are also excluded and domestic crowds will be capped.

WTA roundup: Angelique Kerber, Katerina Siniakova finalists in Bad Homburg

No. 4 seed Angelique Kerber and Katerina Siniakova pulled double duty and won in both the quarterfinals and semifinals Friday, setting up a meeting in the finals at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany. After rain canceled Thursday's action, both rounds were squeezed into Friday's slate. Kerber, the German former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner, defeated American Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarters. Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, toppled No. 8 seed Laura Siegemund of Germany 7-5, 6-4.

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce rockets to Jamaican 100m title, books ticket to Tokyo

Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the fastest woman alive, sped to a 10.71 second (wind +1.0 m/s) win in the women's 100m on Friday, the second day of Jamaica's national athletics championships. With her trademark rocket start, Fraser-Pryce separated from the field at 50 meters and closed out the win to book her ticket to a fourth consecutive Olympic Games in Tokyo next month.

Athletics-Teenager Knighton keeps record-breaking year on track at U.S. trials

Teenage sensation Erriyon Knighton stunned the men's 200 meters field at the U.S. Olympic trials on Friday with the leading time in the opening round of 20.04 seconds, weeks after he toppled eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt's junior record. Knighton, 17, beat world champion Noah Lyles, who claimed a second-best 20.19 finish at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field, and broke the 23-year-old's U.S. high school record of 20.09.

