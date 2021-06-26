Left Menu

Michelle Enright appointed CEO of Men's T20 WC 2022 LOC

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Australia Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Michelle Enright to the position of its Chief Executive Officer.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-06-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 10:40 IST
Michelle Enright appointed CEO of Men's T20 WC 2022 LOC
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Australia Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Michelle Enright to the position of its Chief Executive Officer. Michelle, who has been acting in the role for the past 12 months, brings a wealth of experience with her extensive knowledge in the running of major sporting events.

Michelle joined the Local Organising Committee in 2018 as the General Manager, Finance and Business Services and was then promoted to Chief Operating Officer before stepping into the interim CEO role in June 2020. For the past 20 years, Michelle has held a number of senior management roles across different sporting organisations including, Netball NZ, High-Performance Sport NZ and NZ Academy of Sport North Island, before moving into major events, working on the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Chair of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Australia Local Organising Committee, John Harnden AM, congratulated Michelle on her appointment: "Michelle played a central role in the delivery and the successful running of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup and we are incredibly fortunate to have Michelle lead us during the next exciting stage in our history, as we prepare to host the world's best men's cricketers compete in this major global event," he said. Michelle Enright in an official statement said: "I am honoured and excited to be appointed to this role and look forward to continuing to work with the amazing team and our supportive partners in bringing together what can only be described as a significant world event for so many people not only here in Australia but across the world." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021